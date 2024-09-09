Watch CBS News
Local News

Swatting calls prompt Woodland Hills School District to implement virtual learning day

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CHURCHILL, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Woodland Hills School District has implemented a virtual learning day after receiving what they believe to be hoax swatting calls.

In a message to families, students, and staff, Superintendent Dr. Daniel Castagna said that the hoax calls began just after 5 a.m. on Monday. 

The district says it's 'fully investigating the matter' and in the meantime will be operating on a 'Learn from Home' virtual instruction day.

All students in the district are being told to stay home today and log in virtually. Staff are being kept at home, as well.

Yesterday, district leaders announced there would be an increased police presence after a social media threat was made online that was not believed to be credible. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.