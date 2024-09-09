Swatting calls prompt Woodland Hills School District to implement virtual learning day

CHURCHILL, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Woodland Hills School District has implemented a virtual learning day after receiving what they believe to be hoax swatting calls.

In a message to families, students, and staff, Superintendent Dr. Daniel Castagna said that the hoax calls began just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

The district says it's 'fully investigating the matter' and in the meantime will be operating on a 'Learn from Home' virtual instruction day.

All students in the district are being told to stay home today and log in virtually. Staff are being kept at home, as well.

Yesterday, district leaders announced there would be an increased police presence after a social media threat was made online that was not believed to be credible.