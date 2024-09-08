Social media threat prompts increased police presence at Edgewood Elementary School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating a social media threat that may be targeted towards a Pittsburgh-area school district.

The Woodland Hills School District says a post about a school shooting threat towards a school named Edgewood Elementary was posted Saturday night, but has since been taken down.

Woodland Hills officials say no threat has been identified, but there will be an increased police presence at the school on Monday.

Police say they traced the threat to Fayette County.