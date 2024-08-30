Woman with a history of violence taken into custody following probation violation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman with a history of violence was taken into custody by Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputies on Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Cecilia Littlejohn had been wanted since February after violating her probation. Littlejohn had previously pled guilty to shooting a victim in the chest with a pellet gun.

Along with the guilty plea, she also was part of an active case in Forest Hills where she was facing a charge of simple assault.

A bench warrant for her arrest was issued in February.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office learned that she was inside a residence on Edgewood Avenue.

Once they arrived at the home, they were required to force entry inside, and once inside, they found her hiding in a closet.

She was taken into custody without incident and is now being held at the Allegheny County Jail.