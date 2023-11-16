Woman in wheelchair hit by driver in Pittsburgh to get damaged wheelchair repaired for free

Woman in wheelchair hit by driver to get damaged wheelchair repaired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Help is coming for the woman in a wheelchair who was hit by the driver of a vehicle in an Oakland crosswalk on Monday.

Police have identified a driver at the center of the incident and charges are pending. Now, Kelda Gorman's badly damaged wheelchair will be repaired for free.

She said she is feeling the love on Thursday. Gorman said she has been bombarded with phone calls and emails from strangers offering to gift her a new wheelchair.

"It makes me feel great that the community reached out like that, even as far as Greensburg," Gorman said.

It was 7:30 a.m. on Monday when Gorman said she was in her motorized wheelchair on her way to grab her morning coffee when she was hit by the driver. She was almost halfway across the crosswalk on Centre Avenue and North Craig Street when the driver of a white car ran a red light and hit the 34-year-old woman.

Surveillance cameras caught the driver briefly pausing before taking off.

"I did nothing wrong, yet I feel like I did," Gorman said.

Gorman has spinal issues and has had a wheelchair for a few months. She says she's relieved to know the wheelchair company is going to not only fix her mangled one but give her a loaner in the meantime.

"Everybody is cooperating and helping," Gorman said. "I feel so much more loved and cared for as an Allegheny County citizen."

Gorman realizes how lucky she is. While she didn't get physically injured, she says she is struggling mentally but thankful to be alive.