Pittsburgh police seek identity of driver accused of hitting woman in wheelchair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Investigators are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle that police said hit a woman in a wheelchair then drove away. 

Pittsburgh police asked for help identifying the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run on Monday at 7:30 a.m.

She was hit in her wheelchair while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Centre Avenue and North Craig Street in North Oakland, police said. Police shared a video of the alleged hit-and-run on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Warning: Video may be disturbing to some viewers

Police didn't share any details about the woman's condition after she was hit. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-422-6520. 

First published on November 15, 2023 / 12:27 PM EST

