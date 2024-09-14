Watch CBS News
Woman recovering after being shot on the South Side

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One woman hurt, man in custody following shooting
One woman hurt, man in custody following shooting 00:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is recovering in the hospital after an early morning shooting on the South Side. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning police patrolling the South Side heard shots fired in the 1100 block of East Carson Street and responded. 

They found a woman who had been shot in her lower leg. She was conscious and spoke with officers and medics at the scene. 

She was ultimately taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for her injury. 

Witnesses on the scene said an altercation began inside a bar between men and it spilled out into the street before one of them pulled out a gun and fired several shots. 

That man then fled toward South 10th Street. 

Police were able to find him a short time later and take him into custody.

Charges are expected to be filed soon. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

