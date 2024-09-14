Woman recovering after being shot on the South Side

One woman hurt, man in custody following shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is recovering in the hospital after an early morning shooting on the South Side.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning police patrolling the South Side heard shots fired in the 1100 block of East Carson Street and responded.

They found a woman who had been shot in her lower leg. She was conscious and spoke with officers and medics at the scene.

She was ultimately taken to the hospital in stable condition to be treated for her injury.

Witnesses on the scene said an altercation began inside a bar between men and it spilled out into the street before one of them pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

That man then fled toward South 10th Street.

Police were able to find him a short time later and take him into custody.

Charges are expected to be filed soon.

