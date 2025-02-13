Woman found shot in crashed car in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood

A woman is in critical condition after police found her shot inside a crashed car in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood on Thursday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police, fire and EMS were called to Kevin Street in Sheraden for reports of a woman shot around 8:30 a.m.

While en route, police said officers found a vehicle crashed into a pole on Chartiers Avenue at Sutherland Street.

Inside the ar, police said they found a woman with a gunshot wound. Firefighters administered CPR until medics took her to the hospital in critical condition, Public Safety said.

Detectives with the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. Police didn't provide any more information on the victim or mention possible suspects.