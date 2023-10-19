Woman killed in crash on Pittsburgh-area highway

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is dead after a crash in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police said a 61-year-old woman was killed in the crash on Route 66 at the intersection with Oakford Valley Drive in Hempfield Township around 2:46 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the police report, the crash happened as the 61-year-old woman was driving northbound on Route 66 and tried to make a left turn onto Oakford Valley Drive without yielding the right of way to the other car, driven by a 51-year-old woman.

Police said the cars crashed, and the impact sent both of them into a parking lot on the west side of Route 66.

The 61-year-old driver was pronounced dead at Forbes Hospital, police said. The Allegheny County medical examiner identified her as Kazuko Werner of Jeanette.

Police didn't say if the other driver was injured.

Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation is ongoing.