Woman killed in hit-and-run in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood early Thursday morning, police said.

According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the intersection of Terrace Street and Darragh Street around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a person down in the road.

When they got to the scene, near UPMC Montefiore and UPMC Presbyterian, police said first responders found a 37-year-old woman who had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The victim, whose identity hasn't been released yet, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 6:30 a.m.

Police said their initial investigation shows that she was crossing Darragh Street in a crosswalk when she was hit by a driver. Investigators said they've located the vehicle involved, a white 2019 Freightliner box truck.

In an update on Thursday afternoon, police said they've found the driver and he's fully cooperating.

Police also noted that there have been other possible suspect vehicle descriptions going around on social media, but those are from bystanders who stopped to help and aren't correct.

Police are continuing to investigate. The medical examiner will release the woman's identity.