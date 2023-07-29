Woman hospitalized after altercation in the Hill District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman refused medical attention after she was found bleeding from the jaw in the Hill District early on Saturday morning.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., police were called to Granville Drive and found the woman.
She refused to be treated by medics but ultimately relented and went to the hospital to be treated.
A witness told police she had been in an "altercation" with another woman.
Police are investigating.
