Woman hospitalized after altercation in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman refused medical attention after she was found bleeding from the jaw in the Hill District early on Saturday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., police were called to Granville Drive and found the woman.

She refused to be treated by medics but ultimately relented and went to the hospital to be treated.

A witness told police she had been in an "altercation" with another woman.

Police are investigating.