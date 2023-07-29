Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman hospitalized after altercation in the Hill District

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman refused medical attention after she was found bleeding from the jaw in the Hill District early on Saturday morning. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 3 a.m., police were called to Granville Drive and found the woman. 

She refused to be treated by medics but ultimately relented and went to the hospital to be treated. 

A witness told police she had been in an "altercation" with another woman. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on July 29, 2023 / 10:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.