Woman charged with misappropriating funds in Fayette Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has been charged with misappropriating money for youth softball and baseball leagues in Fayette County.

Jen O'Hern was the treasurer of Falcon Fast Pitch Softball Club and Brownsville Youth Baseball.

Board members of each organization reportedly discovered suspicious transactions, totaling close to $10,000.