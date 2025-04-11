Woman accused of beating 11-year-old girl outside Clairton Elementary School during drop-off

A woman is accused of beating an 11-year-old girl outside Clairton Elementary School.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on April 1, Clairton police said they were called to the elementary school on Waddell Avenue after a parent allegedly assaulted a student during drop-off.

While speaking with the person who called 911, police said they saw the 11-year-old victim had multiple injuries to her face. Her parents were called to the school.

A witness told police that he was overseeing student drop-off when he watched the girl, who was coming into school, stop next to an SUV. He said he believed the girl had a conversation with the person inside, but he couldn't tell what was said. He then said 40-year-old Jasmine Snow started to attack her.

Police said surveillance footage showed Snow approach the 11-year-old girl and hit her in the face. Investigators said Snow then grabbed the girl and hit her several times before the witness tried and failed to intervene. The girl fell to the ground and police said Snow dragged her, continuing to hit her.

When school security arrived, police said officers restrained Snow, but she eventually walked away and drove off.

Police didn't say if Snow and the victim knew one another.

Snow is facing several charges, including simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.