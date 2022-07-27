Woman accused of stealing dog from Westmoreland County to face trial

Molly Bureau held on all charges

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Molly Bureau will now face a trial.

She is the woman who, according to police, never returned a family in Trafford's dog after she was pet-sitting.

Last week, the dog was found dead in Braddock.

Following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Bureau was held for trial.