Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman accused of stealing dog from Westmoreland County to face trial

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Molly Bureau held on all charges
Molly Bureau held on all charges 00:25

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Molly Bureau will now face a trial.

She is the woman who, according to police, never returned a family in Trafford's dog after she was pet-sitting.

RELATED STORIES:

Last week, the dog was found dead in Braddock.

Following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Bureau was held for trial.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 4:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.