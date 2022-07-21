Dog stolen from Westmoreland County family found dead along railroad tracks in Braddock

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — It's been two weeks since an Armstrong County woman allegedly took the dog she was supposed to be pet sitting.

Since then, the dog's owner in Westmoreland County has held out hope for the animal's safe return. But on Wednesday, Noni, a black German Sheppard, was found dead along railroad tracks in Braddock.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

"Around midnight, an animal control officer brought her collar that still had her little tag on it," the owner of the dog, Eva Hodgdon, said. "It's even more shattering than I thought it could be."

The dog's last moments were likely frightening and painful.

"They didn't really go into details," Hodgdon said. "They said it didn't look humane."

Molly Bureau, of Armstrong County, was arrested earlier this week. She is accused of taking the family's dog while pet sitting for them.

Molly Bureau is facing is facing felony theft charges for allegedly taking a Westmoreland County family's dog. (Photo Credit: Westmoreland County Jail)

"I have a lot of anger that I've never felt before," Hodgdon said.

As much anger as Hodgdon holds for Bureau, she said she is equally overwhelmed and touched by everyone who reached out to comfort her and her family.

"I just want to thank them so much," Hodgdon said. "Without the overwhelming outpouring of support, I don't know how we would have made it even this far."

While investigators try to figure out how the dog ended up dead in Braddock, Hodgdon is concerned with comforting her three heartbroken children.

"(Dogs) go to heaven, and that's what gives us hope," she said.

Bureau remains in the Westmoreland County Jail on theft charges. Police said the dog's death is under investigation.