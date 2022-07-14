Woman says dog sitter left with her beloved pet while she was out of state

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman said the person she hired to watch her dog took the animal and is on the run.

The owner of the dog, Eva Hodgdon, said the woman who she trusted to watch her beloved pet gave a false name. It was a ruse from the start, and now police want the public's help in finding the dog and the person who allegedly took it.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

"We don't know where she is. Today's been 14 days since I've seen my dog," the Trafford woman said.

Hodgdon hired a woman off Facebook named Moll Dunning to watch her dog, Noni. She said she was experienced and Dunning even told Hodgdon's kids not to worry about their pet because she was in good hands.

"She looked my kids in the face and told them our dog would be home and happy," Hodgdon said. "She offered to send pictures of the dog to help my kids feel better and at ease."

After a short trip out of the state, Hodgdon returned and tried to contact Dunning to bring Noni home.

"She never responded," Hodgdon said.

Hodgdon tried over and over to get a hold of Dunning with no luck. She then called Trafford police and told them her story.

"They knew exactly who the woman was that had my dog," Hodgdon said.

According to court records, Dunning is a woman from Armstrong County named Molly Bureau. She has had several run-ins with the law over the years.

Bureau now faces felony theft charges and remains on the run. Hodgdon said she paid $100 for the dog sitting, but the money isn't the issue.

"We just really want the miracle to happen," Hodgdon said. "I just want my dog home."

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Bureau or the missing dog, law enforcement wants to hear from you.