Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog sitter accused of taking Westmoreland County family's beloved pet arrested

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman says dog sitter left with her beloved pet while she was out of state
Woman says dog sitter left with her beloved pet while she was out of state 02:24

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The woman accused of taking a Westmoreland County family's dog while pet-sitting for them is now in jail.

Police arrested 29-year-old Molly Bureau, of Armstrong County, in Trafford. She is facing felony theft charges.

molly-bureau.png
Molly Bureau is facing  is facing felony theft charges for allegedly taking a Westmoreland County family's dog. (Photo Credit: Westmoreland County Jail)

Bureau is accused of taking Eva Hodgdon's dog, Noni, while her family was on a trip.

Hodgdon said she hired a woman off Facebook named Moll Dunning to watch her dog. After a short trip out of the state, Hodgdon returned and tried to contact Dunning to bring Noni home. However, Dunning never responded.

Bureau is now being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Noni, though, is still missing.

fs-nutu-black-bg-base-1024x576-12.jpg
Noni the dog is still missing. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 5:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.