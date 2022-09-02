Watch CBS News
Wiz Khalifa selling merchandise to support Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Wiz Khalifa is once again showing love to his hometown and its schools. 

"Yo, what up, it's your boy Wiz Khalifa, I just dropped new pieces in my Depop store," he announced in a video on his Twitter account. "All the proceeds go to Pittsburgh Public Schools to fund the music programs." 

Wiz is selling custom clothes and as he said, donating all the proceeds to the Pittsburgh Public Schools' music program. 

Khalifa went to Taylor Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill. 

He began writing and performing his own lyrics even before he was a teenager. 

The school district, just like Wiz, showed its love. 

Wiz, he's got that Pittsburgh sound and he's always going to hold Pittsburgh down...well, not literally. 

