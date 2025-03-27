From breakdowns to breakthrough, the W.I.R.E. Academy helps women on their journeys

This Women's History Month, we're shining a light on local women who are lifting others up and creating positive change in our communities.

One of them is helping hundreds of women who thought they would never bounce back, helping them go from breakdowns to breakthroughs.

In a brand-new office, the same steadfast commitment for Johnette Young continues - even on the day of her grand opening celebration. She's working for women on a journey.

"It's the comeback that counts," she said.

Her non-profit isn't new, but the space is. It's located inside the Mon Valley Human Services Center in Turtle Creek, and the W.I.R.E. Academy stands for Women In Re-Entry Evolving.

For women following incarceration or emerging from the welfare system, it's a place for transformation.

"Real life, tangible, practical solutions, that's what the W.I.R.E. Academy is," Young said.

Young has experienced both: once in jail and also struggling financially. Now, she's an expert in preventing correctional and welfare relapse.

"If I had a program like this when I came home, it wouldn't have taken me as long to get to where I'm at today," she said.

They offer small group programs focusing on job training and self-development, as well as financial literacy and family dynamics. Her husband, Terrell, provides art therapy.

One thing you won't find at the W.I.R.E. Academy is judgment.

"That's the main thing, I don't care what you've done, where you've been, it does not matter, you are not alone," Young said.

She mentioned Kea Michaels, a single mom with six children, a graduate of the academy.

"I was struggling personally and with my financial life," Michaels said. "No one could really seem to help me."

Now, embracing her gift of music, it's no longer a hobby, it's a business.

"It might take a while, but you will turn it around," Michaels said. "I felt powerless, but when I met Johnette, she told me I was powerful. I was a strong woman, and I went from being on welfare to not being on welfare now."

"If those who are going to come through this door not only open up their heart, but open up here, and take the time to really utilize this program, it's going to change their life. They're never going to have to look back," Young said.

On the day of the grand opening alone, the non-profit received 34 applications from people looking to make breakthroughs of their own.