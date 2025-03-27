Watch CBS News

Women's History Month: The W.I.R.E. Academy

This Women's History Month, KDKA is highlighting the stories of women making a difference in their communities. Kym Gable got to know Johnette Young, who is helping women after incarceration or those who need help financially.
