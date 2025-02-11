Wintry weather will be moving through the Pittsburgh area tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wintry weather is going to be moving through the Pittsburgh area tonight.

FIRST ALERT: Snow today in Garrett County, Maryland. Possible freezing rain Wednesday evening.

AWARE: More rain and snow this weekend

Garrett County, Maryland is under a Winter Storm Watch from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the Laurel Highlands and ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette expires at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The rest of us will just have a few light snow showers.

The next round of wintry weather arrives Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. with a chance for freezing rain but it's going to be light and one of those situations where temperatures could be just above the freezing mark, and we do not get much ice accumulation at all.

Right now, models are showing at most .10" of ice for the Laurel Highlands and ridges and less than that north of I-80.

The rest of us possibly a trace for Pittsburgh. With not much expected it's still at a potential First Alert Weather Day.

Thursday we are back to the upper 40s with rain showers then turn colder and sunny again for Valentine's Day with highs just around the freezing mark.

Rain and snow is possible heading into the weekend and below normal temperatures return as we head towards the end of February.

