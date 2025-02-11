Watch CBS News
Local News

Wintry weather will be moving through the Pittsburgh area tonight

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/11)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/11) 02:49

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wintry weather is going to be moving through the Pittsburgh area tonight. 

FIRST ALERT: Snow today in Garrett County, Maryland. Possible freezing rain Wednesday evening. 

AWARE: More rain and snow this weekend

Garrett County, Maryland is under a Winter Storm Watch from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Thursday. 

A Winter Weather Advisory for the Laurel Highlands and ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette expires at 7 a.m.  on Wednesday. The rest of us will just have a few light snow showers.

hourly.png
KDKA Weather Center

The next round of wintry weather arrives Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. with a chance for freezing rain but it's going to be light and one of those situations where temperatures could be just above the freezing mark, and we do not get much ice accumulation at all. 

Right now, models are showing at most .10" of ice for the Laurel Highlands and ridges and less than that north of I-80. 

The rest of us possibly a trace for Pittsburgh. With not much expected it's still at a potential First Alert Weather Day. 

Thursday we are back to the upper 40s with rain showers then turn colder and sunny again for Valentine's Day with highs just around the freezing mark.

7-day.png
KDKA Weather Center

Rain and snow is possible heading into the weekend and below normal temperatures return as we head towards the end of February.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.