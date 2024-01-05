Winter storm sweeping across U.S., expected to bring rain and snow to Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- While we all might know how to deal with winter weather, let's face it, we've been out of practice.

A complex storm system is heading across the country and like most times, it will likely come down to where you are and the timing that will determine what exactly you see.

Some may see a messy mix while others could see snow or more rain.

Our last significant snow storm was just over a year ago in late January 2023, when we saw just over 3" in the Pittsburgh metro area.

On a whole, the 2023 year was one of the least snowy years on record.

This winter weather system is currently stretching from Denver all the way down to Texas, currently entering the Midwest.

As First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley's been saying all week, snow levels are continuing to change.

While it may not be a major snowfall, it could be just enough to disrupt your plans if you're out on the roads.

No matter what mother nature brings, road crews are ready to respond and thankfully, the storm is coming when most people are off work and school.

Here are a few things you can do if you plan on hitting the road this weekend:

Be sure to keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with a blanket, snacks, and water

Have at least half of a tank of gas in your vehicle

Take it slow on bridges and ramps as they could be icy

Remove any ice and snow from your vehicle before driving

Avoid parking in any snow emergency routes

For anyone who may be driving to Baltimore for tomorrow's Steelers game, be prepared for the drive to feel like you're in a snow globe, as they're expecting to get more snow there than we are.