Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle

Someone who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at a Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle is a whole lot richer.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Monday that a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Winnings Scratch-Off was sold at the Giant Eagle on Frankston Road in Penn Hills Township. The lottery says the store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $1,000,000 Winnings is a $20 game offering top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted online. The lottery says anyone with a winning ticket should immediately sign the back and call 1-800-692-7481.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it distributes scratch-offs randomly, meaning the lottery doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold and only finds out after a prize has been claimed.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $36 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation and care services.