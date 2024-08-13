Winning Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Pittsburgh-area for over $200 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Someone in the Pittsburgh area was the lucky winner of the Powerball Jackpot Tuesday morning, winning $213.8 million in the August 12 drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-22-57-67-68, as well as the red Powerball 14 to win the jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at Quick Pizza and Hoagies, located on the 3500 block of Harts Run Road in Allegheny County. The business will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the lucky winner and our retailer, Quick Pizza and Hoagies, for selling this big Powerball jackpot-winning ticket," said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. "Thanks to our loyal players and our network of nearly 10,000 retailers across Pennsylvania, the PA Lottery is able to continue generating proceeds to pay for life-sustaining programs and services our senior population relies upon."

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, this is the sixth time this year the Powerball jackpot was won. A jackpot was won on July 3, when a ticket worth $139.3 million was pulled in Ohio. This is the 20th Powerball jackpot won in Pennsylvania since 1992.