Powerball jackpot ticket worth $206M sold in Westmoreland County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Westmoreland County just got a whole lot richer. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball 11, to win a $206.9 million jackpot.

The ticket was bought at the Sheetz on North Center Avenue in New Stanton. That store gets a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said this recent jackpot run made more than $18.3 million in sales, creating a profit of $7.3 million to benefit older residents. 

Winners aren't known until prizes are claimed and tickets are checked. Winning tickets should be immediately signed. For more information on how to claim a prize, click here.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 1:37 PM

