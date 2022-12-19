Watch CBS News
Wingstop to hold grand opening for new Pleasant Hills location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Wingstop is opening a new location in the Pittsburgh area today!

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the grand opening of the new Pleasant Hills location is taking place on Monday.

Two other locations for the Pittsburgh area are also in the works, with the others set to open on Braddock Avenue and McKnight Road early in 2023.

Right now, the company is planning to open 14 locations in the area within the next three years.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 3:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

