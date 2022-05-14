Juvenile curfew of 10 p.m. to start in Wilmerding
WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) - Starting Memorial Day, a juvenile curfew will go in effect in Wilmerding.
Pitcairn police announced the curfew this week, stating the curfew is for anyone under the age of 18.
"I think it's a good idea," Miranda Studer said, a Wilmerding resident.
Police said a siren will sound at 9:45 p.m. on Memorial Day.
The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
"I think it will work perfectly around here because there are a lot of young kids and they do like to run the streets," Studer said. "I think it will be a good idea for them. Just to keep them focused on what they need to do and keep them on the right path."
Violations will be enforced by Pitcairn Police.
