Juvenile curfew of 10 p.m. to start in Wilmerding

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) - Starting Memorial Day, a juvenile curfew will go in effect in Wilmerding. 

Pitcairn police announced the curfew this week, stating the curfew is for anyone under the age of 18.  

"I think it's a good idea," Miranda Studer said, a Wilmerding resident.  

Police said a siren will sound at 9:45 p.m. on Memorial Day. 

The curfew is from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.  

"I think it will work perfectly around here because there are a lot of young kids and they do like to run the streets," Studer said. "I think it will be a good idea for them. Just to keep them focused on what they need to do and keep them on the right path."  

Violations will be enforced by Pitcairn Police.  

First published on May 14, 2022 / 12:01 AM

