Will Ferrell visits Row House in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood

Will Ferrell visited the Row House movie theater in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood on Monday.

The Row House posted a photo of "the one and only" Will Ferrell to Instagram, saying he stopped by "to say hello."

"He didn't see a movie!" the theater wrote in a comment under the post. "Just checked out the theater and bought some beer!"

The theater didn't say why Ferrell was visiting Pittsburgh, but it's not his first time in the Steel City. In April of last year, he visited the Italian restaurant Alla Famiglia in Allentown.

Row House is an 84-seat single-screen theater in a historic 1860s building in Lawrenceville. There's also a second location in Dormont, with 389 seats housed in a building built in 1926.

Row House says it shows more than 250 movies a year, with a different theme each week and a curated lineup of movies to match.

Ferrell's visit to Lawrenceville is the latest celebrity sighting in Pittsburgh.

Noah Wyle, who is in town this week to film at Allegheny General Hospital, said "The Pitt" cast members recently had a "great meal" at Barcelona Wine Bar in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. When Jeremy Renner was in the area for "The Mayor of Kingstown," he was spotted at a Riverhounds game. And while "How to Rob a Bank" was filming in Pittsburgh, actor Nicholas Hoult threw out the first pitch at a Pirates game, and some of the cast members were seen at Kennywood.