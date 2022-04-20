Wilkinsburg community shaken after 2 killed in shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified 21-year-old Paris Glover as one of the victims found shot to death inside of a home in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday.

Neighbors told KDKA on Wednesday that they are scared, and people who knew the victims said they are heartbroken.

"I was in a back room and I just heard loud popping sounds," a neighbor said.

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified told KDKA that the violence seems to be happening everywhere.

"It's scary. Anywhere you go, you're going to run into violence. You can't get away from it," said the neighbor.

The neighbor said she didn't realize two people were found shot to death inside the home on Midland Avenue until a relative told her what happened.

A spokesperson with Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed that Glover graduated from Westinghouse High School in 2020. A former teacher told KDKA's Amy Wadas over Facebook that he knew Glover as a soft-spoken, polite and friendly student.

PPS confirms the other victim was also a former Westinghouse student. He was identified as 17-year-old Avanté Donovan Booker.

Allegheny County police said a third man was driven to a local hospital after he was shot in the torso. Investigators said he was treated and released.

"I'm just very nervous right now. I'm worried for my safety and the safety of family and friends," said a neighbor.

The home where the two men were found was vacant. A contractor on the scene told KDKA that they had been working on the home for about a month. They said the owner planned to rent it out but believe the house was broken into. Now, they say it's a mess inside and needs repairs.

Another shooting happened on Hill Avenue before the triple shooting on Midland Avenue. Allegheny County police believe the shootings are not related.

If you have any information on suspects, call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.