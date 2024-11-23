Watch CBS News
Man convicted in deadly Wilkinsburg home invasion sentenced to life in prison

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man arrested and convicted for a deadly home invasion in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison. 

Brandon Franklin was convicted by a jury in August on charges of second-degree murder, burglary, and conspiracy to commit burglary and murder. 

Franklin was sentenced on Thursday and was given a life sentence for the second-degree murder conviction, as well as a consecutive 22-44 years for the other convictions. 

On November 14, 2019, Franklin who was 22 at the time, broke into a home along with two other people and held three men, a woman, and a baby at gunpoint on Woodlawn Avenue in Wilkinsburg. 

One of the three men, a 42-year-old man, was shot and killed. 

"Looks like two suspects entered the home with handguns, and held the residents at bay. They encountered the victim and they shot him multiple times," Allegheny County Police Sgt. Venerando Costa said in 2019. 

The victim was identified as Raymond Jackson. 

Franklin and the other suspects ran from the home after shooting the man who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Months later, in June 2020, Franklin was taken into custody and held in the Allegheny County Jail without bond. 

