Crews respond to massive house fire in Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire that broke out early on Saturday morning in Wilkins Township.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Dorothy Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police, fire crews, and EMS are still on the scene and it's unknown if anyone was inside or hurt at the time of the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the flames to break out.

Greensburg Pike remains closed near the fire as crews respond.