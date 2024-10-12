Watch CBS News
Crews respond to massive house fire in Wilkins Township

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fire breaks out at Wilkins Township home
Fire breaks out at Wilkins Township home

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire that broke out early on Saturday morning in Wilkins Township.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Dorothy Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police, fire crews, and EMS are still on the scene and it's unknown if anyone was inside or hurt at the time of the fire. 

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the flames to break out. 

Greensburg Pike remains closed near the fire as crews respond. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

