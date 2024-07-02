Wildwood Golf Club's 13th hole is a sight to see | The Elite 18

Elite 18: No. 13 at the Wildwood Golf Club

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Founded in 1960, Wildwood Golf Club is hidden gem here in the Pittsburgh area and features one of nicest Par 4's in all of Western Pennsylvania.

"Number 13 at Wildwood is just a beautiful golf hole," said Wildwood Head Golf Professional David Yokitis.

The 13th hole at Wildwood Golf Club is one of the best Par 4's in all of Western Pennsylvania. KDKA Drone Team

Not only is #13 beautiful, but a demanding dogleg right that can play up to 430 yards.

"It requires a little bit of a fade off the tee," Yokitis said. "Hitting the fairway is a must off the first shot here."

Hitting the fairway requires a precise shot from the tee with a fairway bunker on the right and trees on the left.

"If you blow it way right, you can hit it out of bounds down the right side," Yokitis said.

"Anything on this green is a bonus," Yokitis said, speaking to the difficulty of the hole, which features a deceptively-large green.

"You take your 4 and you move on," Yokitis said of making a par alongside KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh.

Wildwood Golf Club

Founded: 1960

Public or Private: Private

Location: 2195 Sample Road, Allison Park, PA 1501

Phone Number: 412-486-1200

Website: WildwoodGolfClub.org

Course Designer: George Wittmer, Jr.

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:

Blue - 6,615 yards - 73.1/136

White - 6,222 yards - 70.8/134

Silver - 5,632 yards - 69.0/125

Red - 5,418 yards - 68.2/123

Green - 4,766 yards - 64.5/115