Wildwood Golf Club's 13th hole is a sight to see | The Elite 18
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Founded in 1960, Wildwood Golf Club is hidden gem here in the Pittsburgh area and features one of nicest Par 4's in all of Western Pennsylvania.
"Number 13 at Wildwood is just a beautiful golf hole," said Wildwood Head Golf Professional David Yokitis.
Not only is #13 beautiful, but a demanding dogleg right that can play up to 430 yards.
"It requires a little bit of a fade off the tee," Yokitis said. "Hitting the fairway is a must off the first shot here."
Hitting the fairway requires a precise shot from the tee with a fairway bunker on the right and trees on the left.
"If you blow it way right, you can hit it out of bounds down the right side," Yokitis said.
"Anything on this green is a bonus," Yokitis said, speaking to the difficulty of the hole, which features a deceptively-large green.
"You take your 4 and you move on," Yokitis said of making a par alongside KDKA-TV's Rich Walsh.
Wildwood Golf Club
Founded: 1960
Public or Private: Private
Location: 2195 Sample Road, Allison Park, PA 1501
Phone Number: 412-486-1200
Website: WildwoodGolfClub.org
Course Designer: George Wittmer, Jr.
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Blue - 6,615 yards - 73.1/136
- White - 6,222 yards - 70.8/134
- Silver - 5,632 yards - 69.0/125
- Red - 5,418 yards - 68.2/123
- Green - 4,766 yards - 64.5/115