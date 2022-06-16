Watch CBS News
Wife of Beaver County man allegedly killed by cousin speaks out as investigation stalls

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been nearly a year since police said a man shot and killed his cousin before fleeing the country.

Police said Junaid Akhlas, 28, of Beaver was found shot to death in Moon Township on July 20, 2021. Police discovered his body in the trunk of his vehicle at a vacant Texaco gas station on University Boulevard.

Police soon issued an arrest warrant for his cousin, 25-year-old Anoosh Almas. Police believe he flew to Mexico a few hours after the crime. 

snapshot-9.jpg
Faiza Junaid (left) and Junaid Akhlas (right) pose with their son in a photo taken before Akhlas' death in July 2021.  (Photo Credit: Provided)

U.S. Marshals are working to track down the suspected killer, and the victim's wife is calling for justice and answers.

"He's very kind and he's a very loving person and he was also always there for someone," Akhlas' wife, Faiza Junaid, told KDKA-TV on Wednesday.

"I can't live without him," she added. 

Faiza said she does not know of any family rifts, saying her husband was not close to his cousin. They lived a couple of streets away from each other in Beaver.

"I don't know why he did it. He doesn't have any enemy," Faiza said.

According to the criminal complaint, police learned Akhlas was supposed to drive Almas to the airport on the night of July 19. Instead, Akhlas went missing.  

His family members searched for him and called 911 after finding his car at the gas station. 

Police said after the shooting, Almas threw out a bag of blood-soaked clothes at a nearby motel, took a Lyft to the airport and flew to Cancun. He has not been seen since. 

Allegheny County police said they are working with the U.S. Marshals Service. 

"The U.S. Marshals have the arrest warrant and they are leading the search for him," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said. "I know they've been doing everything they can."

FS-NUTU-Black-BG-base-1024x576-11.jpg
(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

Billboards are up in the Pittsburgh area with Almas' picture and a reward for up to $5,000 for information.

"He ruined my life and my son's life," Faiza said.

Faiza has left the state to start a new life with her son. But she is not stopping her quest for justice.

"If someone sees him, please tell the police about that. I just need him to go behind the bars," she said.

If you have any information, police say to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS or call the U.S. Marshals.

First published on June 15, 2022 / 11:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

