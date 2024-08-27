The Wienermobile returns to the Pittsburgh area this week. Here's where you can see it.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming back to Pittsburgh this week.

The giant hot dog on wheels will be in the area from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, making the rounds at three Dollar General stores.

On Thursday, it'll be at the Dollar General on Mercer-New Wilmington Road. Then it'll stop at the store on Chicora Road on Friday. It'll round out the visit with a stop at the Dollar General on Route 30 in Irwin. The Wienermobile's visits are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

There are six different Wienermobiles driven by official spokespeople called "hotdoggers." Kraft Heinz, which owns Oscar Mayer, says the hotdoggers drive an average of 20,000 miles each year, visiting at least 40 cities across the country.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stopped at the BJ's in Bridgeville on Feb. 6, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

The Wienermobile was most recently at the Westmoreland Air Show earlier this month. Before that, it was last in the Pittsburgh area in February.

The Wienermobile is the brainchild of Oscar Mayer's nephew Carl, who in 1936 envisioned a 13-foot metal hot dog on wheels to drive the company spokesperson around. It was discontinued in 1977 but came out of retirement by popular demand in the late 80s.

These days, the Wienermobiles are pretty state of the art. They're equipped with V8 engines, backup cameras, 52-inch flat-screen TVs, removable "bun roofs" and hot dog-shaped dashboards.

The Wienermobiles' locations and their full schedules of events can be found online.