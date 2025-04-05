Widespread rain and storms expected all weekend in the Pittsburgh area

Widespread showers and non-severe thunderstorms have been moving northeast from Ohio into the Pittsburgh area early Saturday morning. A few of the stronger cells may contain some small hail, but the overall severe potential looks low. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible.

There's a second, more widespread complex of storms over central Ohio that will move in our direction just after sunrise and persist into the midday hours. With this round coming in after sunrise, this may help to keep instability from building up as far north and as much in quantity leading to an overall slightly lower severe potential in the afternoon.

Still, some high-resolution modeling suggests that from Pittsburgh to the south between 12-6 pm, there could be a few isolated severe storms with hail, wind, and a low-end tornado threat.

Widespread heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning as a slow-moving cold front moves across the region.

There may be a break in the rainfall by late-morning into early-afternoon Sunday, but coverage will likely ramp up Sunday evening into night as the final push of energy with this slow-moving storm system traverses the Ohio River Valley.

An additional 1-to-3 inches of rain is expected through Monday morning. Isolated higher amounts are possible where smaller storm cells train. The greatest threat for river flooding will be to our southwest along the middle and lower Ohio River and its tributaries, but some flooding could occur locally as well.

As temperatures aloft cool with cold air advection, some of the rain will end as snow Sunday night into the predawn hours of Monday. Accumulation will range from a trace to near 1 inch in spots north of Pittsburgh, but this will melt quickly during the morning of Monday.

A colder air mass will build in toward the early-middle part of next week with rain and snow possible by next Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be below normal through Wednesday before a warming trend by the end of the week with another system that will bring widespread rain.