Whitehall Borough swimming pool set to reopen on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People in Whitehall Borough are finally getting their community pool back!

The Borough's swimming pool is set to reopen on Saturday following the completion of a stalled rehab project.

The pool will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.