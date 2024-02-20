When is Picklesburgh 2024? Here are the dates for this year's festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mark your calendars, pickle enthusiasts. The dates are set for this year's Picklesburgh festival.

"The briniest bash in the 'Burgh" will return to the Boulevard of the Allies on Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.

Picklesburgh's ninth year will feature the signature Heinz pickle balloon, plenty of pickle-themed food, merch, live music and the pickle juice drinking contest. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership promises there's something for everyone to "relish."

Picklesburgh expanded its footprint last year, moving from the sister bridges to the Boulevard of the Allies. According to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, more than 200,000 people came to the festival, breaking all prior attendance records.

"The festival was originally created to bring people downtown during summer when weekends were quiet, and business was slower. Almost a decade later, I don't think we could ever have envisioned how the region has embraced this event and made it something so uniquely Pittsburgh," said Jeremy Waldrup, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, in a news release. "We've grown significantly every year, and it looks like that will happen again in 2024!"

The pickle-themed festival is also up again for the title of USA Today's Reader's Choice Best Specialty Food Festival. It's already won three times, and Pittsburghers can vote once a day through March 18 to help the festival defend its title.

More details about this year's Picklesburgh festival will be released in the coming months, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said.