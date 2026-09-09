Steelers, Acrisure Stadium announce new changes inside the stadium. Here's what fans can expect.

The Steelers will open their 2026 season this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons. To go along with a new coaching staff, the stadium will also have new amenities, enhancements, and other experiences for fans heading to cheer on the black and gold.

"As Acrisure Stadium marks its 25th anniversary, we're doing what we've always done: continually improve the stadium so we compete at the highest level, on and off the field," said Jay Roberts, vice president of stadium operations and management. "This offseason's upgrades - from a new playing surface to expanded food offerings and enhanced in-game entertainment and more - are designed to set the team up for success and deliver a memorable gameday experience for every fan who walks through our gates."

Acrisure Stadium to have new grass this upcoming season

A huge topic of discussion in years past has been the playing surface at Acrisure Stadium. Being the home of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers, a lot of wear and tear occurs while high-level football is played, often on back-to-back days.

The Steelers and Acrisure Stadium announced earlier this year that they would be replacing the field with a new blend of grass.

This offseason, the field was changed to Tahoma 31 Bermudagrass sod grown on plastic, and turf supplied by Tuckahoe Turf Farms in New Jersey. The new grass is a cold-, drought-, and high-traffic-tolerant hybrid that will withstand having multiple games played during the season.

Fans will also likely notice that the new turf is a lighter shade of green.

1933 Club to officially open

Another big enhancement to the stadium was the addition of a new premium club: the 1933 Club Presented by Heinz.

It is described as pairing modern elegance with a speakeasy-inspired atmosphere. Members get elevated food, beverage, and lounge spaces, as well as a behind-the-scenes view of the Steelers' locker room entrance and player tunnel.

Fans will also have access to the 100-level concourse.

New food and beverage options inside Acrisure Stadium

The Steelers and Acrisure Stadium have also announced a slew of new food and drink options inside the stadium this year.

One of the main additions is that Dippin' Dots will be available at all Steel City Classics stands throughout the stadium.

Fourth and Flav Nacho will serve upscale nachos at multiple locations throughout the stadium.

A Pittsburgh favorite, Pierogies N'at, will blend the comfort food with unique toppings. Fans can find this food at the Pittsburgh Pierogies Stand in Section 119.

NFL Draft Countdown Clock moves closer to the stadium

The iconic 2026 NFL Draft Countdown Clock, which counted down the days until the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, has officially been relocated to the Gate A lawn next to the outdoor playing field.

It will also now serve as a game-day countdown clock.

Along with the clock, the Hall of Honor Museum will also feature a 2026 NFL Draft exhibit. One of the main pieces of the exhibit will feature a phone that, when fans pick it up, will play a call from the Steelers' General Manager, Omar Khan, sharing the news that they have been drafted.

A full list of game-day activations, new entertainment, and more can be found on the Steelers website.