Pittsburgh unveils official 2026 NFL Draft countdown clock

Pittsburgh is officially on the clock for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, the first visible step toward welcoming the NFL draft to Pittsburgh next year is standing tall on the North Shore Great Lawn.

The Steelers, VisitPittsburgh and local officials on Monday unveiled the Steel City's 2026 NFL Draft countdown clock across from Acrisure Stadium.

"Great day for Pittsburgh and one of we hope many great days to come over the next year," Steelers president Art Rooney II said.

"It's here for all of us to count down the days, and create excitement, and to celebrate all things Pittsburgh together," said Jerad Bachar, president & CEO of VisitPittsburgh.

As we all wait until the draft is here from April 23 through April 25, the large clock is the perfect backdrop for a selfie or group photo. The steel beam that holds up the clock is inspired by our iconic sister bridges.

Bachar also said the design celebrates the people, places and traditions that truly make Pittsburgh special.

"Along the beam, you'll find 212 engraved notches. One side represents the Western Pennsylvania high school football programs that continue to build our storied football legacy, and the other side showcases all of our 90 unique neighborhoods," Bachar said.

Rooney shared his excitement with the community. He told KDKA-TV that they're staying in touch with the NFL.

With a lot of teamwork underway, he believes the city will be ready to host the draft.

"When we went on the clock at the end of the Green Bay draft, it started to come home that we were on the clock. This clock will remind everybody day in and day out, not only are we going to have a lot of fun, we have a lot of work to do over the next year," Rooney said.

As the clock is counting down the seconds, Downtown Pittsburgh is getting a big makeover and preparations for hundreds of thousands of visitors are in full force.

"I think my grandfather and my dad would be amazed that this many people were going to come to the North Shore, that's for sure. It would be exciting for them to be here," Rooney said.

"The reason why it is so big, I believe, we'll get a million people in this region, a million people to come to our draft. It'll be the biggest one the NFL has ever seen," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said.

"The economic impact on our local community is expected to be $100 to $200 million in economic activity, which is incredible," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

That means every county in southwestern Pennsylvania, not just Allegheny County, is on the clock too.

"Let's remember this is just the beginning. Together we will show the world what makes Pittsburgh the city of champions," Bachar said.