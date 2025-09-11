Steelers to build new premium club inside Acrisure Stadium, "The 1933 Club"

Steelers fans ready to see Aaron Rodgers on the field

Steelers fans ready to see Aaron Rodgers on the field

Steelers fans ready to see Aaron Rodgers on the field

A new premium club is coming to Acrisure Stadium and is expected to be ready for the 2026 NFL season.

The Steelers announced their plans to build "The 1933 Club" inside of Acrisure Stadium, saying it will "provide members with an elevated experience during game days and offer specialty services and amenities."

Described as a speakeasy environment, the club will include an all-inclusive private space for members to enjoy the games, restaurant-quality food, special lounge areas, behind-the-scenes access to the Steelers' locker room entrance and player tunnel, and the convenience of access to the 100 level.

"To us, this is more than just a club space," said Ryan Huzjak, Senior Vice President of Business Operations for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "The 1933 Club addresses the desire of our most loyal fans for an enhanced game day experience with restaurant-quality food and beverage options and to get closer to the players."

Memberships to the club will be on sale for season ticket holders later this year, and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The club will also be made available for rent for private events.

The Steelers also said that stadium seating will not be impacted by the construction of the new premium club.

You can see the renderings for what the new club will look like on the Steelers' website at this link.