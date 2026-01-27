Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Steelers to introduce Mike McCarthy as team's next head coach

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna,
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers will introduce Mike McCarthy as the team's 17th head coach at 2 p.m. Tuesday, as McCarthy looks to reshape the team after Mike Tomlin's resignation earlier this month.

McCarthy, a Greenfield native, was expected to sign a five-year contract to become the team's next coach, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Who is Mike McCarthy? 

The 62-year-old spent 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2016, and in that time, he had a record of 125-77-2, and won Super Bowl 45 over the Pittsburgh Steelers with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. 

Following week 13 of the 2018 season, he was let go by the Packers. 

Two years later, in 2020, he took over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and spent five seasons with the team, compiling a record of 49-35. 

McCarthy also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers in various offensive coaching roles.

KDKA-TV will have continuing coverage of Mike McCarthy's first remarks as head coach throughout the day. The introductory press conference can be viewed in its entirety on CBS News Pittsburgh, via the live player above or at this link.

