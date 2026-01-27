Pittsburgh Steelers to introduce Mike McCarthy as team's next head coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers will introduce Mike McCarthy as the team's 17th head coach at 2 p.m. Tuesday, as McCarthy looks to reshape the team after Mike Tomlin's resignation earlier this month.

McCarthy, a Greenfield native, was expected to sign a five-year contract to become the team's next coach, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Who is Mike McCarthy?

The 62-year-old spent 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until 2016, and in that time, he had a record of 125-77-2, and won Super Bowl 45 over the Pittsburgh Steelers with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

Following week 13 of the 2018 season, he was let go by the Packers.

Two years later, in 2020, he took over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and spent five seasons with the team, compiling a record of 49-35.

McCarthy also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and San Francisco 49ers in various offensive coaching roles.

