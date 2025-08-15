Traditions continue at 71st Westmoreland Fair

Friday was the first day of the Westmoreland Fair, one of the biggest events in the county.

KDKA-TV stopped by to see all the food, rides and entertainment that's in store for families. Many people are continuing family traditions at the Westmoreland Fair.

"It's grandkids day for us. The kids come out here every year," said Joseph Bartlow.

There are plenty of reasons to smile at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mount Pleasant Township. You can catch some thrills on the carnival rides.

"The gators and trains," said Bartlow with his grandchild.

"We like the rides, for sure. The Ferris wheel," said Haley Accamando.

You can also make new friends at the petting zoo. They've got goats, cows, alpacas and more. And you can't forget to pig out on some of the fair's treats like candy apples, funnel cake and lemonade.

"What do you think, the corndogs? The corndogs," Accamando said.

"You walk through this place, and you can spend a ton on the food, and the kids like it. It gets them out of the house and away from computers," Bartlow said.

There are also vendors selling flowers, baked goods and more. There are plenty of events to enjoy, too, like tractor pulls and demolition derbies. And 4-H members get to show off all their hard work at the animal shows.

There's something for everyone all nine days at the fair, which has been a timeless tradition for 71 years.

"Just making sure the kids have a good time. We're building a memory," said Bartlow.

"We hope everybody comes out and enjoys it," Accamando said.

The Westmoreland Fair ends Aug. 23. Tickets are $10 and include rides and parking. Kids age 2 and under get in free.