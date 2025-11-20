Watch CBS News
What is freezing fog? Here's what's behind a first-of-its-kind advisory from NWS Pittsburgh.

By Trey Fulbright

/ CBS Pittsburgh

The fog on Thursday morning prompted the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh to issue a freezing fog advisory for some counties where the temperature was at or below freezing. 

This was the first time this office has issued a freezing fog advisory, but other National Weather Service offices across the country have been doing this for years and continue to issue this when warranted.

phenomena-zf-significance-y-e-all-edate-2025-11-20-r-t-dpi-100.png
(Photo: IEM)

Freezing fog itself is not a regular occurrence, but it is also not a rare phenomenon and has occurred many times before in western Pennsylvania and other parts of the world. 

Fog is essentially a cloud based near ground level. Most clouds are made up of supercooled liquid water droplets that can exist in temperatures as cold as -10 degrees to -40 degrees (aka well below freezing). When these droplets interact with a surface that is at or below freezing, they can freeze on contact, creating a coating of ice. These droplets can also create a coating of rime ice on trees and other exposed surfaces as shown in the figure below. 

lw2n62x6z5f7bm3ekfqxwac46e.jpg
(Photo: KDKA)

Believe it or not, anytime we fly through clouds that are made of liquid droplets, we are essentially dealing with the same phenomenon just thousands of feet above ground. 

