Art Maze installation turns Westmoreland County museum into interactive labyrinth

If you want to get lost in some "amazing" art this summer, you may want to head to Greensburg.

Now through Aug. 17, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art is home to an elaborate one-of-a-kind Art Maze that's built for art lovers both young and old.

The giant cardboard maze takes up an entire gallery at the museum and features beautiful murals by local artists. The museum says that, depending on how long you stop to admire the art, it takes anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes to get through.

"The art maze is an interactive experience here at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art for all ages," said Dante DiAndrea, the public programs and internal events manager for the museum. "It is a collaboration with the museum and five local artists, as well as the California company A-MAZE-D. We worked with them to design and construct the maze and the five local artists, we worked with to actually paint the maze with vivid murals throughout the entirety of its surface."

While the museum is free, the maze is a special exhibit. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Advance registration is encouraged but not required. For more information, click here.