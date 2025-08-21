County commissioner says "we are doing everything we can" to keep Westmoreland Manor running smoothly

Leader says "we are doing everything we can" to keep Westmoreland Manor running smoothly

Westmoreland Manor, like many other health care facilities post-COVID pandemic, has seen some hard times.

Despite capacity being down in recent years, Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas says the facility is in no way in dire straits.

"Westmoreland Manor is an award-winning institution," said Kopas. "And it has only been cherished and used by generations of Westmoreland County residents. We owe it to them to make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep the manor operating as best it can, at self-sufficiency and at full capacity."

Kopas said that a big issue for the Westmoreland Manor is that most of its residence pay for their care through Medicaid and Medicare, and since there is uncertainty around the future of those programs, that is likely causing people to be worried right now.

"Not one dollar of county property taxes has gone into Westmoreland Manor for as long as anyone can remember, and it is really my intention to keep it that way," Kopas said.

Kopas went on to say that like at other health care institutions, staffing is challenging and competitive, especially for nurses. He added that many different health care facilities right now are fighting over a finite number of qualified nurses.

"In Westmoreland County, we are doing our part to make sure we have adjusted wages and hours, as well as the really good benefits that the county government offers," Kopas said. "So, I think we are well-positioned to keep our staffing level at the proper levels."

Right now, Westmoreland Manor is looking to fill a variety of jobs, and the county is looking for qualified candidates to fill those positions. If you would like more information or are interested in applying, you can find more online.