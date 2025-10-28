Pennsylvania state budget impasse could lead to furloughs at Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, teachers union says

Westmoreland County has not received any state funding since the state budget expired in June, and now, after county officials furloughed 125 workers and put in a hiring freeze, this impasse could be moving into a new phase, affecting education in the county in the form of furloughs at the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.

Matt Edgell, a regional advocacy coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, also known as the Pennsylvania teachers union, says that this budget impasse is negatively impacting more and more people every day.

"Westmoreland IU is the first school district that has talked about furloughs and actually has a plan for furloughs, but they won't be the last if this continues," said Edgell. "This is just going to get worse," he added.

According to WIU's website, there are 29 intermediate units around the state that were established in the 1970s by the state General Assembly. These intermediate units operate as regional educational agencies, providing services like grant writing, researchers, advisors and advocates across many aspects of the educational field. In total, Westmoreland's Intermediate Unit serves 17 school districts in the county.

KDKA-TV reached out to Pennsylvania state Sen. Kim Ward, the president pro tempore, and her office said the budget talks are ongoing. Her office released the following statement:

"There is $700,000 already budgeted from a few Westmoreland County School Districts that has not been dispersed to the Westmoreland IU by those school districts. If these entities honor their commitments, the furloughs could be avoided. As for the state, the budget passed last week by the Senate and sent to the House of Representatives is a budget that will not result in a tax increase and ensures that counties, school districts, and other state partners, including the Westmoreland IU, will receive their funds."

On Tuesday night, PSEA members will be at the WIU's facility to attend a meeting to talk about the furloughs and figure out what the next steps are. Most people KDKA-TV have spoken with about furloughs, however, say that the only way for this all to be fixed is by having a budget passed.