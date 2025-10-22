With no state budget in sight, Westmoreland County looking into $14 million loan

Westmoreland County has not received any state funding since the state budget expired in June.

After county officials furloughed 125 workers and put in place a hiring freeze, they are looking to take out a loan of over $14 million from the state treasury to keep essential human services running.

"Services have not been cut or reduced in any way," said Republican County Commissioner Sean Kertes. "But we are taking the precautionary step to keep those services functioning and working at the fullest potential possible."

Roughly three-fourths of the county's budget comes from both state and federal funding. By law, the state mandates essential human services such as housing, medical assistance, drug and alcohol programs, and food assistance be carried out by the county, regardless of a budget impasse.

"We have over 165 providers that are serving over 25,000 individuals in our county, so we have to pay them some way," said Rob Hamilton, the director of human services for Westmoreland County. "And that money comes from the state, and with the state budget impasse, this loan is really a lifeline to continue to be able to do that."

Everyone KDKA-TV spoke with on Wednesday implored both sides to come together in Harrisburg. Democratic Commissioner Ted Kopas added that what is happening in the state house is shameful.

"It's like organized crime," Kopas said. "Local taxpayers are now going to be forced to pay interest on money we have to borrow that is rightfully intended for counties anyway. We are well over 100 days without a state budget. It's uncountable, and it is unfair not just to counties but for those we are all sworn to serve."

If the state continues without a budget into 2026, commissioners in Westmoreland warn there could be further reduction in county staff, and they could even be drawing back on operations at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

Though everyone hopes that it won't come to that.