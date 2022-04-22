Westmoreland County District Attorney seeking maximum sentences for convicted sexual abusers

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Two men, two separate cases, both found guilty today on charges involving sexual abuse.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney hopes to pursue the maximum sentences possible for the two and described their actions as "heinous and terrifying."

Both of these cases involve children, some of who suffered the abuse for years.

Charles Hunter had been accused of pressuring a woman to record a video of her raping a 5-year-old boy and he was also accused of raping the boy, too.

That, along with multiple other illegal acts involving the child, could land him a prison sentence of up to 327 years.

"The verdict is a tribute to the late Detective Sergeant John Swank, whose investigation allowed us to deliver some justice to the victim," said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. "The perpetrator of these heinous crimes should never walk our streets again."

Eric Wright was also convicted and he was accused of sexually assaulting several women.

One woman told police the abuse happened from 2002 to 2003 when she was 12 or 13-years-old.

Zicarelli wants to seek a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison for each of his victims.

"Justice has been served today and a serial sexual predator has been taken off the streets," she said. "Eric Wright's reign of terror over the Vandergrift community and county at large is now at an end. We are extremely pleased with the jury's verdict."

Today, Zicarrelli said her office will continue to seek the maximum sentence possible for those who prey on children and the most vulnerable in Westmoreland County.