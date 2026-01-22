Volunteers in Westmoreland County look to help the homeless ahead of weekend winter storm

As the temperatures plunged and the threat of a winter storm loomed, teams took to the streets in Westmoreland County before sunrise to search for people with nowhere to go.

It was part of a nationwide effort to count and protect those experiencing homelessness.

Crews scattered across the county, looking at places such as bike trails, under bridges, and other various spots to find those homeless living in unhabitable conditions. We got the chance to follow a group of those volunteers and see the work they're doing.

It's called The Point In Time Count. Sheena Jones and Nina D'Antonio were just one team who started early, searching the corners of Monessen and Belle Veronon trying to meet people where they are.

"Whether it's in a tent or just on the street, and they don't have the proper resources, they don't know what to do, so our job is to go out and help them," explained Jones, the program manager at Union Mission.

The work is part of a federally mandated initiative, with the data set sent to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help shape funding, policies, and programs.

"We see people, and we see the need," said Jones. "More finances flow our way, which helps tremendously because these are the dollars that help with utilities about to get shut off, [or] if someone is about to get evicted."

On one of the coldest weeks of the year, this is about far more than numbers; it's about saving those struggling in places many cannot even begin to imagine.

"It's not just, 'Oh, so-and-so did these things, and I hate that people choose drugs,' or a reason why someone is homeless," she said. "It could be one bad decision, a layoff, or it could be a furlough that happened. That's real."

Jones spent hours checking gas stations, behind shopping centers, parks, the woods, and more.

Across the county, many were doing the exact same.

"Here with Union Mission, Mental Health America, Sage's Army, and Westmoreland Community Action, our heart is to make sure we end homelessness and meet the needs of others," Jones said. "We're a resource in Westmoreland County, and we don't take that lightly."

While Jones's search did not end up in numbers, she said others across the county were found, proving why this count requires coordination among everyone.

"Fortunately, we didn't find anyone sleeping outside; unfortunately, it's still there," she said. "We're not naive to the fact that there are homeless people; it's where they are staying."

With the winter storm and harsher weather coming, if you know someone who needs help, Union Mission is encouraging you to reach out to them.