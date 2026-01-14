Suspect shot man dating his estranged wife outside Westmoreland County Planet Fitness, police say

State police in Greensburg have released a motive behind a shooting that happened outside of a Planet Fitness in East Huntington Township on Tuesday.

Attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges were filed Tuesday against Steven Heald after police said he tracked down a man to confront him about his estranged wife.

Three shots were fired right outside the doors of the Planet Fitness at Crossroads Plaza, hitting the victim, who fell to the ground, according to police. Video surveillance shows the incident began as a confrontation between the two men and quickly escalated.

"It went from a small verbal confrontation and escalated very quickly into three gunshots that struck (the victim) and then subsequently he didn't stop, then he stood over top and struck him several times and then walked away," said Trooper Steve Limani, the public information officer for Greensburg state police.

Limani said Heald got into his vehicle and drove toward Connellsville, where he eventually turned himself into police.

"It is a shame," Limani said. "The motive is that the victim was dating Mr. Heald's separated or estranged spouse. From what I understand, they were headed towards divorce, and they were at least separated from each other. And these two individuals, Mr. Heald and (the victim) had several conversations in the past, whether through text or either in person, never had a violent act between the two of them, and it was known that (the victim) was in a relationship with his estranged wife. What escalated it or brought it to a head yesterday that caused him to fire three shots at an unarmed person is quite astounding. I can't believe that I'm talking about this."

Limani said heroic actions by bystanders who provided aid before medics arrived likely saved the victim's life.

"Without having a person with some expertise there immediately, and all of the people that were trying to stop the bleeding and do the things to try and help keep (the victim) alive, there's a high aptitude that he would not have survived," Limani said.

State police said this is the second shooting within 14 days in Westmoreland County where the motive points back to alleged relationship issues.

"I can't believe it happened again in our county, in a matter — it's literally 14 days apart," Limani said.

On New Year's Eve, police said Robert Naugle allegedly admitted to police that he shot and killed a man after seeing him with his wife.

"The fact that another person would go and ruin and take or attempt to take another life and then ruin their own life in the same incident is astounding," Limani said. "So, you know, if you're ever struggling with relationship issues, there's avenues and people you can talk to. There's mental health professionals. There's other ways to go around trying to overcome a relationship struggle than to try and take a violent act out against another person."

Heald is now behind bars at the Westmoreland County Jail.

The victim remains at Forbes Hospital.