Man shot outside Planet Fitness in Westmoreland County

An argument outside a Planet Fitness in Westmoreland County led to a shooting on Tuesday, police said.

One man is in custody and another is in the hospital after the shooting at Crossroads Plaza in East Huntingdon Township, Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani said.

Bystanders jumped in to provide medical aid, and it appears the victim will be OK, Limani said. The alleged shooter's name hasn't been released yet, but police want the public to know that there's no threat.

An argument outside the Planet Fitness in East Huntingdon Township led to a shooting on Tuesday. (Photo: KDKA)

"I really want the public to know that right now there's no threat to the general public," Limani said. "The person that did the shooting is in custody. These two people were familiar with each other so it wasn't a random act of violence, and as the investigation unfolds, I'll be able to give you a lot more information."

